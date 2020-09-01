1/1
Janice Renee (McLaurin) Richardson
JANICE RENEE´ MCLAURIN RICHARDSON

LUMBERTON — Janice Renee´ McLaurin Richardson passed away Aug. 28, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House, after an extended illness.

Renee´ was born on April 16, 1952, in Lumberton, the daughter of Alton Earl and Annie Ruth McLaurin.

Renee´ was preceded in death by both of her parents, and granddaughter, Laurin Elizabeth Richardson, infant daughter of Keith and Kelly Richardson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth A. Richardson; two sons, Keith Aldo Richardson and wife, Kelly, of Shallotte, and Anthony Richardson and wife, Christy, of Zebulon; three grandchildren, Taylor Richardson, Kian Richardson and Kason Richardson; mother-in-law, Frances Richardson of Lumberton; brother-in-law, Stephen Richardson and wife, Rhonda, of Elgin, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Twyla Carter and husband, Anthony, of Lumberton.

Renee´ is a unique individual in that she realized at the young age of 7 that she wanted to pursue a career in education. She was influenced by her second-grade teacher at Rowland Norment Elementary School, Mrs. Bailey. After graduating from Lumberton High School in 1970 she went on to further her education at Mars Hill College in Mars Hill. Upon graduation in 1973, she began her dream of teaching second grade at North Wilkesboro Elementary School. Returning to Lumberton in 1977, she continued her career with the Lumberton City School System, now the Public Schools of Robeson County. For 29 years she taught and influenced many children at West Lumberton Elementary, Janie C. Hargrave Elementary, and Rowland Norment Elementary; where her dream of becoming an elementary teacher began many years before.

She was actively involved in the Children's Programs at First Baptist Church of Lumberton, including being a Sunday School teacher, Royal Ambassador (RA) instructor, Youth Committee member and various other positions within the church helping children grow in Christ.

Civic activities she was involved in include Lumberton Junior Women's Club, Cub Scouts, Kappa Delta Gamma Education Sorority, board of directors of the Boy's and Girl's Home, and various functions at Pinecrest Country Club. She was also on the selection committee for NC Teaching Fellows for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
