Janice Renee (McLaurin) Richardson
1952 - 2020
JANICE RENEE´ MCLAURIN RICHARDSON

LUMBERTON — Janice Renee´ McLaurin Richardson passed away Aug. 28, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House, after an extended illness.

Renee´ was born on April 16, 1952, in Lumberton, the daughter of Alton Earl and Annie Ruth McLaurin.

Renee´ was preceded in death by both of her parents, and granddaughter, Laurin Elizabeth Richardson, infant daughter of Keith and Kelly Richardson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth A. Richardson; two sons, Keith Aldo Richardson and wife, Kelly, of Shallotte, and Anthony Richardson and wife, Christy, of Zebulon; three grandchildren, Taylor Richardson, Kian Richardson and Kason Richardson; mother-in-law, Frances Richardson of Lumberton; brother-in-law, Stephen Richardson and wife, Rhonda, of Elgin, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Twyla Carter and husband, Anthony, of Lumberton.

Renee´ is a unique individual in that she realized at the young age of 7 that she wanted to pursue a career in education. She was influenced by her second-grade teacher at Rowland Norment Elementary School, Mrs. Bailey. After graduating from Lumberton High School in 1970 she went on to further her education at Mars Hill College in Mars Hill. Upon graduation in 1973, she began her dream of teaching second grade at North Wilkesboro Elementary School. Returning to Lumberton in 1977, she continued her career with the Lumberton City School System, now the Public Schools of Robeson County. For 29 years she taught and influenced many children at West Lumberton Elementary, Janie C. Hargrave Elementary, and Rowland Norment Elementary; where her dream of becoming an elementary teacher began many years before.

She was actively involved in the Children's Programs at First Baptist Church of Lumberton, including being a Sunday School teacher, Royal Ambassador (RA) instructor, Youth Committee member and various other positions within the church helping children grow in Christ.

Civic activities she was involved in include Lumberton Junior Women's Club, Cub Scouts, Kappa Delta Gamma Education Sorority, board of directors of the Boy's and Girl's Home, and various functions at Pinecrest Country Club. She was also on the selection committee for NC Teaching Fellows for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

August 31, 2020
So sorry to hear of her passing. She was my 4th grade teacher at Janie C. Hargrave. She was such a sweet person. Thoughts and Prayers for her family.
August 31, 2020
Praying that Gods caring and comforting presence will surround the family of Ms. Janice Richardson. May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you at this time .

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
August 31, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Ms. Janice Richardson during this most difficult time. Please accept my most sincere condolences and may God ease the pain of your loss.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
August 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Renee was a special friend and a wonderful teacher!! She will be missed
Lynn Meroney
Coworker
August 30, 2020
Kenny, Keith, and Kirk, We are so
sad to hear about Renee’s passing. I enjoyed working with Renee at Rowland Norment. She will be missed by many. With love and prayers, Wanda & Jeff
Wanda & Jeff Musselwhite
Friend
August 30, 2020
I remember the times Renee' came with her Dad to visit the McLaurin home place in Eastover . She was my second cousin. My sincerest sympathy in the loss of this kind lady.
Edgar McLaurin
Family
August 30, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Renee was a special lady and loved her family very much. May the memories of your loved one sustain you in the days ahead. Many prayers for you and your family.
Shelby Young
Friend
August 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Renee’ passing. Y’all are in my prayers.
Robin Noble Stokes
Friend
August 30, 2020
Renee’s family will be in my prayers. May God comfort you during these difficult times.
Brenda Stephens-Dickinson
Family
August 30, 2020
Kenny, we grieve with you in the loss of Renee. Her legacy as a teacher will continue in those she taught through these many years. We love you and will keep you in our prayers.
Finley and ruth Read
Friend
August 30, 2020
Honoring a life of service to the education of children is how I view Renee’s life. From my childhood memories of her in Godwin Heights until now, I recall her smile and kindness to others. My deepest sympathy to all the family.
Susan Herring
Acquaintance
August 30, 2020
Kenny, I messed up and went to the graveside this morning at 11. After sitting there for 15 minutes, I called Floyd's to learn that Renee's services are tomorrow at 11. I so sorry that I cannot attend tomorrow but wanted you to know I've been thinking about you and the boys.
Barbara .Andrews
Friend
August 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Debra Quick
Friend
August 30, 2020
Renee was special from the moment she entered this world. A long-sought and well-loved child, she was cherished by both her parents. I remember so well when she first fell in love with Kenny; there would never be another for Renee and she never faltered in that commitment. Our community is a far better place from her gentle and steadfast devotion to her family, students, and friends; I am honored to be one of the latter. Peace be with you all on this journey.
Pat Nathan-Groves
Friend
August 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Frankie & Frankie Britt
Acquaintance
August 30, 2020
UNTIL THAT BETTER DAY KEEP THE FAITH.
JERRY LEE
Friend
August 30, 2020
Renee was a great person that will be missed by many. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Teresa B. Johnson
Classmate
August 30, 2020
Kenny, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. She was a kind and thoughtful lady to me. I know she will be missed by many.
Pam and Lewis Smith
August 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mrs. Renee was a wonderful teacher. My children and grandchildren loved being in her class . My prayers for the family
Teresa Johnson
Friend
August 29, 2020
I am so happy I was able to speak with Renee last week and we picked up where we left off 20 years ago. Renee was a special friend and I wish Kenny and the family peace in the days ahead.
Nancy Ramey Russell
Friend
August 29, 2020
Praying for the family. Renee was a wonderful person, friend, and educator. She will be truly missed by many.
Barbara Huggins
Friend
August 29, 2020
The Richardson family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. May the love of those around you help you through the days ahead.
Correia Family
Friend
August 29, 2020
Rest I peace Renee. One of the kindest and sweetest friends of our youth. Great friend and classmate. Prayers for Kenny and her family.
Buddy Odom
Friend
August 29, 2020
Kenny and the Richardson Family. Our hearts are so very heavy for the loss of Rene. May the LORD give you peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Harold & Bonnie Johnson
Friend
August 29, 2020
So so Sorry for your loss, lots of prayers. My deepest sympathy, thinking of you all doing this difficult time!
Heather Brinckman
August 29, 2020
Our family is thinking of you all during this time and sending up prayers for comfort.
Chris & Rachael Mullan
Friend
August 29, 2020
Sweet lady
Sharon Hudler
Friend
August 29, 2020
We are so sorry for you loss! May she forever Rest In Peace.
The Bates Family
Friend
August 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Kenny and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Frankie & Carolyn Walters
Friend
August 29, 2020
Kenny and family, We ae sorry for your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Barbara & William Sealey
Friend
