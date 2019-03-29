JANICE O. SANDERSON

PEMBROKE — Ms. Janice O. Sanderson, 73, of 22 N. Spirit Drive Apt. 22B, Pembroke, was born on May 19, 1945, to the late Joseph Wayne Oxendine and Eunice Brayboy Oxendine.

She departed from us on March 27, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Freewill Mission Church. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Family Cemetery.

Ms. Sanderson is preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Oxendine, and Kenneth Oxendine; and two sisters, Lenore Jones, and Viola Jones.

She is survived by three children, Willie Jane Jones (Bobby), Jerry Sanderson (Robbie), and Priscilla Rogers (Phillip). She is also survived by a brother, Joseph Wayne (JW) Oxendine Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Locklear, and Magdalene Simmons, all of Pembroke; two nephews raised as brothers, Jimmy, and Larry Oxendine; five grandchildren, Sierra and Bryant, whom she raised as her own, and Robert, Harvey and Morgan; 10 great-grandchildren, Erika, Jermiah, Riley, Joshua, Jada, Jordan, Harvey Jr., Abigael, Ashley, and Khloe; a special caregiver, Ms. Kelli Dial and her children Noel, India and Charlie, to whom we are truly grateful; special cousin, Barbara Barton; friends, Teresa Locklear, Barbara Braveboy Locklear, Helen Clark, and Pam Oxendine; and a host of relative and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to funeral services Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Freewill Mission Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.