Janie Sue Britt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Sue Britt.
Service Information
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC
28358
(910)-738-8144
Obituary
Send Flowers

JANIE SUE BRITT

LUMBERTON — Ms. Janie Sue Britt, 49, of Lumberton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on April 15, 1970, to the late James Russell Lawson and the late Sadie Rae Britt. She was previously employed with Southeastern Home Health.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lawson.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Taylor Nicole Gibson of the home; two brothers, Terry Wayne Harrison of Lumberton, and James Lawson of Decater, Illinois; four sisters, Penny Lamb, Jeanen Barnes, Jenny Shotwell, and Mary Ellen Robinson, all of Lumberton; and a granddaughter, Madelyn Tupone.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Steven Johnson and Rev. Thomas Britt officiating. Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in The Robesonian from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.