JANIE SUE BRITT

LUMBERTON — Ms. Janie Sue Britt, 49, of Lumberton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on April 15, 1970, to the late James Russell Lawson and the late Sadie Rae Britt. She was previously employed with Southeastern Home Health.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lawson.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Taylor Nicole Gibson of the home; two brothers, Terry Wayne Harrison of Lumberton, and James Lawson of Decater, Illinois; four sisters, Penny Lamb, Jeanen Barnes, Jenny Shotwell, and Mary Ellen Robinson, all of Lumberton; and a granddaughter, Madelyn Tupone.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Steven Johnson and Rev. Thomas Britt officiating. Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

