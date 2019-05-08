JANIS BOLTON BIGGS

LUMBERTON — Janis Bolton Biggs died at home on May 6, 2019, after 95 wonderful years of life.

Born in Fayetteville, N.C., on Oct.23, 1923, to the late Henry and Grace Bolton, her family moved to Lumberton, where she graduated from Lumberton High School and was the salutatorian. In 1944, she graduated from Woman's College, now UNC-Greensboro, and began her career working for John Steadman as executive assistant at the Scottish National Bank.

She married the late I. Murchison Biggs in 1948 and with the birth of her first child in 1951, devoted her life to raising a family and keeping track of two rambunctious kids.

She is survived by her daughter, Catharine Biggs Arrowood of Raleigh; her son, Murchison Bolton Biggs of Lumberton and his wife Gayla; and her granddaughter, Catharine Jeannette Arrowood and her husband Sean Paul Adams of Raleigh N.C.; along with nieces and nephews as well as cousins and extended family in Cumberland and Sampson counties.

Her family is especially thankful for her devoted caregivers, Robin Bryant, Mary McDaniel, Jennifer Phillips, Marcie Stephens, Carrie Dawson as well Vickie Talton, her special friend and long-time hairdresser.

She was an ace golfer, an avid reader, one of the last of the Browsers' Book Club, and the kindest of people. She will be greatly missed.

The family and close friends will have a graveside service at Meadowbrook Cemetery on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Lumberton at 11 a.m. It will be followed by a visitation/reception after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robeson Community College Foundation/I.M. Biggs Endowed Scholarship, P.O. Box 1420, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.