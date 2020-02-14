JAVIE LOCKLEAR SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Javie Locklear Sr., 83, of Lumberton, was born on Feb. 28, 1936, and departed this life at Southeastern Regional Medical Center on Monday, Feb., 10, 2020.

The visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson's Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the Thompson's Funeral Home.

Mr. Javie is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Clarence and Mrs. Retha Locklear; his wife, Mrs. Jean Carol Locklear; five sisters, Quessie Lewis, Hattie Hunt, Geneva Locklear, Rosie Hunt, and Brenda Jackson; three brothers, Datra Locklear, Bonson Locklear, and Garses Locklear; and a son, Bryan Locklear.

Mr. Javie is survived by four sons, Javie Locklear Jr., Michael Shay Locklear, and Ryan Locklear, all of Pembroke, and Bryon Sharay Locklear (Melissa) of Maxton; two daughters, Janet Locklear, and Brooke Locklear, both of Pembroke; three sisters, Glenda Sanderson, and Linda Oxendine of Lumberton, and Clara Jacobs of Fairmont; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mr. Javie honorably served his country for four years in the United States Navy and was well known as an avid hunter and fisherman of North Carolina wildlife.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.