JEAN CLAUSE C DELINOIS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jean Claude C Delinois, 58, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

He was born in Petite Rivière de l'Artibonite, Haiti, on Jan. 4, 1962, to the late Celius Delinois and the late Dorgélia Nozius Delinois. He was employed with Mountaire Farms for many years before the decline of his health.

He is survived by his wife, Erline Delinois Salomon of the home; three sons, Mervens, Caleb and Lorwensky; four daughters, Rolande, Merline, Resline and Tanicha; two brothers, Celestin and Fritz; and four sisters, Firamène, Alta, Melise and Atilia.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Full Gospel Assembly of NC, 3356 Regan Church Road in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Full Gospel Assembly of NC in Lumberton, with Pastor Pierre Bovoix Pognon officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

