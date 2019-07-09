JEAN HARLOW DEMERY

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Jean Harlow Demery, 81, of 28 Chief Drive, Pembroke, was born on Dec. 20, 1937, and departed this life on July 8, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at Plains United Methodist Church. The visitation will be Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson's Funeral Home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Russell Revels and Mrs. Trixie Revels; and a brother; Mr. Gearld Franklin Revels.

Mrs. Demery leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 63 years, Mr. Harold Demery of the home; four children, Mr. Michael Demery (Joan), Mrs. Barbara Demery Sanderson ( Martin), both of Pembroke, Mr. Gregory Demery (Pauline) of Arlington, Virginia, and Ms. Sherry Demery (special friend, Bryan) of Pembroke.

Jean's siblings included four sisters, Mary (Ronnie), Linda Faye, Loretta, and Cathy; and four brothers, James-Poochie (Donna), Larry, Wayne (Cathy), and Glenn; and a sister-in-law, Ms. Margaget Revels. Her grandchildren included Jason, Chris, Nicholas, Broxton, Nikki, Rachel, Brittany, Kyra, Ryan, and Dezulun; 19 great-grandchildren; and she had a host of relatives and friends.

Jean was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She enjoyed life, especially serving the Lord. She was always the life of the party and enjoyed laughter. Jean loved talking on the phone with friends and family and especially participating in church activities, socializing and taking pictures, which she passed on to her nieces. Jean enjoyed watching the Lifetime TV network and her favorite TV pastor was Charles Stranley.

Jean worked at Converse for 30 years as a seamstress. She was president of the Pembroke, NC VFW Woman's Auxillary. She was also a cancer survivor.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.