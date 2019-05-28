JEANETTE BREWER HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Jeanette Brewer Hunt, 87, of 811 Saddletree Road, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in her home.

The funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at New Bethel Holiness Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Hammonds and Rev. Johnny Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, Tenn., 38148-0142.