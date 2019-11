JEFFREY SHANE LOWERY

PEMBROKE — Jeffrey Shane Lowery, 42, of Pembroke, departed this life on Nov. 8, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke. Burial will follow at Lowery Cemetery on Oak Grove Church Road.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral services at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.