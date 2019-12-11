JEFFREY WAYNE PAUL

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jeffrey Wayne Paul, 62, of Lumberton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

He was born on July 19, 1957, in Long Island, New York, to the late Charles Furney Paul and the late Joyce Kay Meares Paul.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Doris Kaye Paul.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Julia Connell Paul of the home; his son, Charles Connell Paul of the home; two sisters, Donna Paul of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Cindy Jolly of Lumberton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He achieved many things in life which he was very proud of. He was a graduate of Ferrum College in Ferrum, Va., earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a dedicated member of Chestnut Street United Methodist Church for over 30 years. He was a past master of the St. Alban's Masonic Lodge in Lumberton and was also a member of Robeson County Shrine Club and the Tom Cats Band. He was a founding band member of the Carlton Warwick/Charles Paul Band and the Brother's Keeper Band.

He had a love for Harley motorcycles and enjoyed riding and participating in numerous charity events. He described his job as "Making dreams come true!" He credits his success to the lessons taught to him by his father, Charles Paul, who was truly a one-of-a-kind southern, country gentleman. But perhaps his greatest achievement, besides his family, would be his relationship with Jesus Christ, his Savior. He said he was "looking forward to seeing everyone again in heaven. Wow! Just think!"

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Herbert Lowry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doris's Kids Endowment Fund, c/o Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, 200 E. Eighth St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.