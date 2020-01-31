JERRY "LEON" BRAYBOY

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jerry "Leon" Brayboy, of 131 Leigh Lane of Lumberton, was born May 20, 1957.

He departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Leon is preceded in death by his father, D.A. Brayboy; two brothers, Earl and Ricky Brayboy; a sister, Shelby Locklear; and his wife, Diane S. Brayboy.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Lou Hyatt; stepfather, Mack Hyatt of Lumberton; a sister, Mary Lois Gist of Lumberton; two brothers, Gerald "Wayne" Brayboy of Lumberton, and Ronald Brayboy (Betty) of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Michael Gist and Rev. Boyd Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.