JERRY 'WAYNE' JERNIGAN

LUMBERTON — Jerry "Wayne" Jernigan, 70, of Lumberton, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

He was preceded in death by parents, Noah and Mary Jernigan; and two brothers,Larry Ted Jernigan and Harry Ned Jernigan.

Wayne leaves behind his wife, Brenda Jernigan of the home; two sons, David Wayne Jernigan (Joyce), Jason Walter Jernigan, both of Lumberton; two daughters, Amber McLean (Jonathan), Ashley "Crickett" Britt (Chris), both of Lumberton; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Jernigan (Paek) of Fayetteville; three sisters, Nell Grimley of Virginia, Ruby Werschem of Michigan, Doris Stachowski of Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, David "Austin" Jernigan (Kasey), Hannah Louise Jernigan, Madison Brooke McLean, Melissa Carly Jernigan, Lilly-Kate McLean, Aubree Lynn Britt, David "Luke" McLean, Noah Wesley Britt, Paxton Wayne Britt; and a great-grandchild, Willow Grace Jernigan.

Jerry Wayne Jernigan, "Blueberry Man," was the true definition of a husband and father. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a diesel mechanic for many years, then retired to farming. He loved to hunt. He enjoyed his garden and a love for animals. His grandchildren were the center of his world. The Lord was the most important in his life and devoted his time to witnessing to everyone and singing at church. He was surrounded by loved ones when he went to be with the Lord. His larger-than-life personality will be missed by everyone.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 4 p.m. at Singletary Baptist Church in Lumberton with Rev. Mitchell Nance and Rev. Cary Harell officiating service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.