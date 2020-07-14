JERRY MARTIN FREEMAN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jerry Martin Freeman, 70, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Orrum on February 12, 1950, to the late Herbert Pink Freeman and the late Lizzie Martin Freeman.

Jerry graduated from Orrum High School in 1968 and, starting in 1971, he proudly served his country with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was also the owner-operator of J&J Hydraulics since 1999. Jerry loved his customers and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family at the beach.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, David Chandler Wright and Chloé Elizabeth Wright, whom he loved dearly; a brother, Charles Freeman; and a sister, Linda Floyd.

He is survived by his loving wife, whom he adored for 49 years, Kathy Smith Freeman of the home; his children, Elizabeth Freeman-Wright (Ronald) of Lumberton and Jeremy Mitchell Freeman (Penny) of Fayetteville; his loving grandchildren, Isabella Wright (whom he called "Bella"), and Lily and Jackson Freeman; his sister, Sylvia Stone of Lumberton; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry also loved his fur baby, Zoey.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hog Swamp Baptist Church, 3628 Wire Grass Road in Lumberton, with a time of visitation to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hog Swamp Baptist Church – "Backpack Buddies" Ministry, P.O. Box 3367, Lumberton, N.C. 28359.

