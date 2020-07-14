1/1
Jerry Martin Freeman
1950 - 2020
LUMBERTON — Mr. Jerry Martin Freeman, 70, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Orrum on February 12, 1950, to the late Herbert Pink Freeman and the late Lizzie Martin Freeman.

Jerry graduated from Orrum High School in 1968 and, starting in 1971, he proudly served his country with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was also the owner-operator of J&J Hydraulics since 1999. Jerry loved his customers and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family at the beach.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, David Chandler Wright and Chloé Elizabeth Wright, whom he loved dearly; a brother, Charles Freeman; and a sister, Linda Floyd.

He is survived by his loving wife, whom he adored for 49 years, Kathy Smith Freeman of the home; his children, Elizabeth Freeman-Wright (Ronald) of Lumberton and Jeremy Mitchell Freeman (Penny) of Fayetteville; his loving grandchildren, Isabella Wright (whom he called "Bella"), and Lily and Jackson Freeman; his sister, Sylvia Stone of Lumberton; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry also loved his fur baby, Zoey.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hog Swamp Baptist Church, 3628 Wire Grass Road in Lumberton, with a time of visitation to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hog Swamp Baptist Church – "Backpack Buddies" Ministry, P.O. Box 3367, Lumberton, N.C. 28359.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
JUL
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Hog Swamp Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

July 14, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the family. I will remember him for his sweet smile from childhood to adulthood, always the same.
Frankie & Frankie Britt
Friend
July 14, 2020
Praying for family during this difficult time. Jerry wa such a kind person and all who knew him were blessed. He will be missed by many but what wonderful memories we all have of him and the life he lived..
Pinky Phillips
Family
July 14, 2020
Kathy,

I am so sorry for your lost, my prayers are with you and your family.
Doris Jefferys
July 14, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. It is difficult to understand when God calls his angels home. We hope you can find comfort in knowing he is in a new body, a perfect place, and you will be able to see him again one day. Prayers for all of you.
Wesley Pines 11-7 staff
Coworker
July 13, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Jerry . Prayers for all the family for peace and comfort.
David & Cindy Risen
Friend
July 13, 2020
I am so heartbroken to hear of Jerry's passing. When I went to work at the bank in Lumberton 4 years ago, he was the first customer to make me feel welcomed. He always was the first customer in and always wore a smile. We shared alot of great talks about traveling and food. I am going to miss you Jerry. The world needs more people like Jerry in it. To Kathy and family, Jerry loved you all so much and it showed when he would speak of the great times you all shared. May God be with you and bring peace. Praying for you all!
Melissa Rossi
Friend
July 13, 2020
May Our Heavenly Father Comfort You and Provide You With Strength and Peace During This Difficult Time!!
Paula Price
Friend
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William Lawson
Friend
July 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerrys passing. May he Rest iIn Pease. Prayers for his family
Monroe Williams
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lynn Wilcox
