JERRY WAYNE LEWIS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jerry Wayne Lewis, 66, of Lumberton, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

He was born June 12, 1952, in Lumberton, to the late Rowland and Maggie Lee Lewis.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Raiford Lewis; and two sisters, Ann Lewis, and Linda Rose Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Lewis of the home; two daughters, Michelle Lewis Hunt of the home, and Trisha (Eric) Locklear of Red Springs. He had six beautiful grandchildren, Ashley (Jorge) Guerrero, Kirsten (Tommy) Hunt, Ashton Locklear, McKenna Locklear, Gabriel Hunt and Brittany Benton. He is also survived by three brothers, Larry (Rose) Lewis of Lumberton, Terry (Joyce) Lewis, and Larry Lewis Jr. (Jennifer), all of Lumberton; two sisters, Ellen Kay (Jimmy) Bass of Fairmont, and Teresa Faye (Lindsey) Benton of Lumberton; and a brother-in-law, Nathan E. Chavis of Lumberton. He had a host of nieces and nephews, two who were dear to his heart, Samuel Lewis of Lumberton, and Rodney Lewis of Little River; and a special friend, Katie Jones of Lumberton.

The funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.