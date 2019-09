JESSE LIVINGSTON "J.L." BRITT

LUMBERTON — Jesse Livingston "J.L" Britt, 83, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Broad Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Broad Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

The visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Broad Ridge Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.