1/
1/
JESSIE REE LOCKLEAR
SHANNON — Mrs. Jessie Ree Locklear, 90, of 3250 Balfour Road, Shannon, passed on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
She is survived by her son, the Rev. Larry Locklear (Carolyn); and daughters, Pearlie Brooks (William), Kathy Locklear (Shelton), Glenda Locklear (Matt), and Jane Locklear (Jearl).
The visitation was Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church, Red Springs.
The funeral was held Monday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church, Red Springs. Burial was held in the church's cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Red Springs.