JESSIE REE LOCKLEAR

SHANNON — Mrs. Jessie Ree Locklear, 90, of 3250 Balfour Road, Shannon, passed on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

She is survived by her son, the Rev. Larry Locklear (Carolyn); and daughters, Pearlie Brooks (William), Kathy Locklear (Shelton), Glenda Locklear (Matt), and Jane Locklear (Jearl).

The visitation was Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church, Red Springs.

The funeral was held Monday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church, Red Springs. Burial was held in the church's cemetery.

Professional services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Red Springs.