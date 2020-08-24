1/
Jessie Ree Locklear
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JESSIE REE LOCKLEAR

SHANNON — Mrs. Jessie Ree Locklear, 90, of 3250 Balfour Road, Shannon, passed on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

She is survived by her son, the Rev. Larry Locklear (Carolyn); and daughters, Pearlie Brooks (William), Kathy Locklear (Shelton), Glenda Locklear (Matt), and Jane Locklear (Jearl).

The visitation was Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church, Red Springs.

The funeral was held Monday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church, Red Springs. Burial was held in the church's cemetery.

Professional services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Red Springs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved