JIMMIE BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jimmie Britt, 84, of Lumberton, peacefully transitioned from his earthly body to his heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

He was born in Robeson County on Dec. 25, 1934, to the late Curley and Gaynelle Britt.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday from Robeson Community College with the Rev. Carl A. Pevia officiating. Interment with honors will follow at Robeson Memorial Park.

He is preceded in death by a son, Danny D. Britt; a grandson, Sterling D. Britt; his brothers, Edison Britt, Billy Britt, and Jerry Britt; and his sisters, Margie Britt Moody, Ruby Britt Baldwin, and Lenore Britt Blackley.

Mr. Jimmie was a beloved member of the community and made a lasting impact on everybody he encountered. He was a veteran, having served as a medic in the Korean War. He retired as a battalion chief with Lumberton Fire Department, where he served for 30 years. In addition to this, he served as an EMT with Robeson County Emergency Management Service for 20 years. Mr. Jimmie was most well known as an instructor with Robeson Community College, where he served for more than 45 years. While at Robeson Community College, Mr. Jimmie taught a variety of classes, to include CPR classes, fire classes and bloodborne pathogens classes. He also volunteered his time to educate the general public and other community members on CPR and other necessary safety measures. Mr. Jimmie went on to become a founding member of the Southeast Fire Rescue College Committee, where he served for 45 years. Mr. Jimmie had a servant's heart, dedicating the majority of his life to helping others.

Mr. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Illa Mae Britt; a daughter, Beth Britt Hunt (Stevie) of Lumberton; a son, Dean Britt (Cheryl) of Lakeview, South Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Jimmie K. Britt of Lumberton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a former daughter-in-law, Cathy McLamb; two brothers, Stonie Britt, and Joe Britt; two sisters, Sally Britt Williamson and Brenda Britt Nichols; special friends, Belton and Diane McMillian, Donna Grainger, and James Davis, who stood faithfully through his sickness; and a host of family and friends whose lives he touched and inspired throughout the years.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.