JIMMIE DEAN LOCKLEAR

FAIRMONT — Bro. Jimmie Dean Locklear, 61, of 196 Pinehurst Ave., Fairmont, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Mr. Locklear was born on Jan. 24, 1958, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Locklear and Coline Kirby; and three brothers, William Locklear, Garland Locklear, and Benny Harold Locklear.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann Locklear of the home; a son, Ronnie Locklear (Amanda) of Lumberton; a daughter, Christina Cummings (Robin) of Fairmont; three sisters, Barbara Brayboy, and Teresa Chavis, both of Charlotte, and Sharon Hunt of Lumberton; a brother; Kenny Locklear of Charlotte; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives, and many friends.

Bro. Jimmy was well known around Robeson County singing gospel music, blessing many souls with songs like "That's My Jesus" and "Just Stand."

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Holiness Church in Pembroke with Bro. Kip Woods officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairpoint Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairmont.