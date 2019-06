JIMMIE HAROLD SMITH

ST. PAULS — Mr. Jimmie Harold Smith, 80, of St. Pauls, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, a son of the late Jake Hughy Smith and Stella Locklear.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Antioch Baptist Church. A time of visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.