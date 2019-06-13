JIMMY ALTON PREVATTE SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jimmy Alton Prevatte Sr., 74, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home.

He was born on May 14, 1945, in Robeson County, to the late Murphy Prevatte and the late Wilma O'Tuel Prevatte. He was formerly employed as a pipe fitter for Southern Industrial Construction Co.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Frank Louis Prevatte, John Edward Prevatte, Murphy Junior Prevatte, Lewood Earl Prevatte, Howard Prevatte, Wilber Lee Prevatte, and Billy Prevatte; and two sisters, Margaret Phillips, and Mary Lois Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara P. Prevatte of the home; a son, Jimmy Alton Prevatte Jr. and wife, Stephanie, of Lumberton; and a brother, Bobby Eugene Prevatte of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Evangelist Donnie Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Singletary Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla., 33607.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.