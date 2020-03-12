JIMMY GRAHAM

ROWLAND — Jimmy Graham, 78, of Rowland, went to be with his heavenly father on March 10, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Robeson County on Jan. 20, 1942, the son of the late Arnold and Fannie Graham.

He is predeceased by his wife, Rosea Lynn Graham; his parents, Arnold and Fannie Graham; a daughter, Rose Mary Graham; and a grandson, Elliott Steen.

Jimmy leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Jawanna Graham of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jessica Brayboy (John) of Pembroke; two sons, Dean Graham (Donna) of Rowland, and Samuel Graham of the home; two brothers, Billy Ray Graham (Veronica) of Rowland, and Matthew Arnold Graham of Rowland; two sisters, Linda Oxendine (Eugene) of Maxton, and Ruth Odum (Rickey) of Pembroke; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a host of family and friends.

Jimmy worked for many years at Railroad Friction and enjoyed working on his farm. Jimmy was a member of Harvest Church of the A.O.G. where he served as a deacon, musician and Sunday school teacher. Jimmy loved working for the Lord and spending quality time with his family.

The funeral services will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke with the Rev. Terry Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow in Raynham Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral services on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.