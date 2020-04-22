Jimmy Mac Sellers

JIMMY MAC SELLERS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jimmy Mac Sellers, 85, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home. He was born in Robeson County on Feb. 28, 1935, to the late Carden Sellers and the late Carrie Kinlaw Sellers.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Carroll Sellers; two sons, Kenny Sellers, and James Sellers; a grandson, Sterling Britt; and a son-in-law, Danny Britt.

He is survived by three daughters, Jimmie Kay Britt, and Jennifer Sellers, both of Lumberton, and Sherry Floyd (Giles) of Shallotte; a daughter-in-law, Venus Campbell of Lumberton; seven grandchildren, Brad Warren, Hannah Nicholson, Katie Floyd, Ashley Vincent, Ben Floyd, Tyler Sellers, and Jaden Sellers; four great-grandchildren, Brentley Warren, Bristol Warren, Cooper Nicholson, and Mason Vincent; three brothers, Rev. Tim Sellers of Lumberton, Rev. Bill Sellers of Franklin, and Ken Sellers of Green Springs, Florida; and two sisters, Shirley Acosta of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, and Carolyn Davis of Bladenboro.

A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery with Rev. Bill Sellers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage you to make a contribution to the and to teach someone to fish.

Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
