Guest Book
  • "Sylvia, I am thinking of you at this difficult time. You..."
    - Pernette Wells
  • "Condolences to the entire family! May God grant you all..."
    - Penny Locklear
  • "Rose and I send our condolensens to the entire family. May..."
    - Leroy and Rose Freeman
  • "May the Holy Spirit comfort the Family during your loss...."
    - Michael Sanderson
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sorry for your..."
    - Nicole Parnell-Boyd
Service Information
Floyd Funeral Services, Inc. - Fairmont
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC
28340
(910)-628-0777
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Fairmont, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Fairmont, NC
Obituary
JIMMY MARTIN HUNT SR.

SUPPLY — Mr. Jimmy Martin Hunt Sr., 71, of Supply, and formerly of Fairmont, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Mr. Hunt was born on Feb. 25, 1948, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Hunt.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia J. Hunt of the home; his mother, Dorothy H. Hunt of Fairmont; three sons, Jimmy M. Hunt Jr. (Bonnie) of Hollyridge, Jonathan D. Hunt (Sherri) of Lumberton, and Jeremy Hunt (Luz) of Fairmont; two daughters, Jeannie H. Deese (Shaun) of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Teresa Harkey (fiance Israel Govan) of Harrisburg; a brother, Gregory Hunt (Katherine) of Fairmont; five sisters, Pamela H. Britt (Richard) of Holden Beach, Becky H. Barnes (Larry) of Fairmont, Bobbie H. Oxendine (Roger) and Teresa H. Mitchell (Darrel), both of Rowland, and Daphne H. Wynn (Jeff) of Lumberton; two brothers-in-law, John Juba of Charlotte, and Thomas Juba of Charleston, S.C.; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; and three fur babies, Mickey, Mollie, and Daisy.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Fairmont.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Fairmont.

Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairmont.
Published in The Robesonian from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
