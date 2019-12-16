JIMMY MARTIN HUNT SR.

SUPPLY — Mr. Jimmy Martin Hunt Sr., 71, of Supply, and formerly of Fairmont, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Mr. Hunt was born on Feb. 25, 1948, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Hunt.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia J. Hunt of the home; his mother, Dorothy H. Hunt of Fairmont; three sons, Jimmy M. Hunt Jr. (Bonnie) of Hollyridge, Jonathan D. Hunt (Sherri) of Lumberton, and Jeremy Hunt (Luz) of Fairmont; two daughters, Jeannie H. Deese (Shaun) of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Teresa Harkey (fiance Israel Govan) of Harrisburg; a brother, Gregory Hunt (Katherine) of Fairmont; five sisters, Pamela H. Britt (Richard) of Holden Beach, Becky H. Barnes (Larry) of Fairmont, Bobbie H. Oxendine (Roger) and Teresa H. Mitchell (Darrel), both of Rowland, and Daphne H. Wynn (Jeff) of Lumberton; two brothers-in-law, John Juba of Charlotte, and Thomas Juba of Charleston, S.C.; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; and three fur babies, Mickey, Mollie, and Daisy.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Fairmont.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Fairmont.

Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairmont.