JIMMY MAYNOR

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jimmy Maynor, 70, of Lumberton, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 24, 1949, in Robeson County, to the late Hezicar and Ruth Ellen Maynor. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, James C. Maynor and Allen Maynor.

Mr. Maynor is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca M. Maynor; a daughter, Makesha D. Maynor of the home; two sisters, Deborah Maynor of Lumberton, and Bobbi Ann Cummings of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and a brother, Bobby Maynor of Pinehurst.

He began his law enforcement career with the Lumberton Police Department for several years and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office until his retirement after 30 years of service. Then he began as an instructor of Law Enforcement at Robeson Community College until retiring for the second time.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Rev. James Demery and Rev. Jerry Groves officiating. Entombment will follow in the McNeill Family Cemetery on Hancock Road, Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home, 3575 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28360.