JIMMY O. ALLEN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jimmy O. Allen, 48, of 6242 N. Chicken Road, died March 29, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Burnt Swamp Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Long officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.