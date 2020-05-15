JIMMY RAY HARRISONBOLTON — Jimmy Ray Harrison, 76, of Bolton, passed Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Robeson County, the son of the late Owen Harrison and Doris Huggins Harrison. Mr. Harrison was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Simmons Harrison; two sons, Samuel Harrison and wife, Sonya, of Greensboro, Kerry Harrison of Lumberton; four daughters, Sheila Floyd and husband, John, of Orrum, Tammy Taylor and husband, John, of Holden Beach, Rena Israel of Greenville, and Cindy Harrison of Lumberton; two brothers, Rev. Larry Wayne Harrison and wife, Gina, of Lumberton, and Rev. Luther Prentiss Harrison and wife, Thelma, of Lumberton; three sisters, Loretta Jernigan of Hamlet, Mary Connor and husband, Floyd, of Lumberton, and Beth Baker of Lumberton; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Tony and Frank Harrison. Out of respect for our family and friends, due to the unique circumstances of travel restrictions and health concerns, a private service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Robesonian from May 15 to May 16, 2020.