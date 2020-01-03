JIMMY RAY MARTIN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Jimmy Ray Martin, 80, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born in Robeson County on Sept. 23, 1939, to the late Marion Lindell Martin and the late Olive McLean Martin. He was formerly employed with Alamac Textile Company.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Martin, Robert Martin, Louise Martin, Arthur "Buddy" Martin, and Betty Rose Ludlum.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Louise Martin of the home; four children, Cynthia Diann Hartwell (Robert), Sandra Pittman, Jimmy Martin Jr., and Tammy Levesque (Chris) of Woodbridge, Virginia; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, W.L. Martin (Debbie), and Dennis Martin of Bladenboro.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Holiness Church, 4650 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Trinity Holiness Church with Rev. Jami Lewter and Rev. Russell Kinlaw, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.