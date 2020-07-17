JO ANN CHAVIS BLUE

PEMBROKE — Ms. Jo Ann Chavis Blue, 64, of Forefathers Drive, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.

Ms. Blue was born in Robeson County on April 18, 1956. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt Maynor, and Jessie Bell Chavis; a son-in-law, Harvey Sampson; and a niece, Kelsey Sampson.

Ms. Blue is survived by her former husband, Robert Blue; two children, Crystie Blue and Robert Blue; three sisters, Vashtie Sampson, Naomi Oxendine (Glenn) and Ruth Fawley (Dave); three brothers, Ernest Chavis (Marie), Terry Chavis and Gary Chavis (Carolyn); grandchildren, Chandler Blue, Justice Blue, Nascha Blue, Ebony Blue, Brayden Blue and Kayden Jones; and a great-grandson, Isaiah Blue.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Jerry McNeill officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.