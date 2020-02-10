JO ANN FALLS

LUMBERTON — Ms. Jo Ann Falls, 86, of 507 W. 19th St., Lumberton, departed this life Thursday, Feb. 6, at Southeastern Hospice.

The visitation was held at 1 p.m. Sunday followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Herbert Lowry Jr. officiating. Interment was held at Garden of Faith Cemetery immediately following the service.

Originally from Kings Mountain, Jo Ann was a resident of Lumberton for 68 years. She graduated Robeson County School of Nursing as a registered nurse and worked her way to head nurse of Knox Hall at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. At retirement, she received the John Drake Award after 42 years of active service.

Jo Ann was involved in the community in many ways, serving on boards of the Thrift Shop, Wesley Ridge and Wesley Pines in Lumberton, along with United Methodist Retirement Homes in Durham.

She was devoted to her church, family, friends and neighbors and well known for her many, many pound cakes she baked and shared with everyone. She was a very special sister and friend, touching so many lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gillie Falls Sr., and Lallage Falls Holtschulte; brother, Gillie Falls Jr.; and sisters, Sarah Katherine Falls Cobb, and Jackie Falls Ruddock.

She is survived by brothers, Albert Falls of Shelby, David (Lena) Falls of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Jack Hamrick of Hilton Head, South Carolina; a sister, Diane Falls Swift of Spartanburg, South Carolina; three nieces and seven nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A special thanks from the family to Jo Ann's longtime neighbors, Jimmy and Bess Harrington, who cared for her in many ways.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Southeastern Hospice, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; or Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 1464, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.