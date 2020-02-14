JO ANN L. SCARBOROUGH

CUB HILL, Md. — Jo Ann L. Scarborough, retired founder and co-owner of B & E Driving School, Inc., died at Johns Hopkins Hospital on February 9, 2020, of diabetic complication.

She was 83 years of age and resided in the Cub Hill area of Baltimore County.

Mrs. Scarborough was born in Raynham, N.C. After graduating from high school, she studied for two years at what is now the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Her major was in Elementary Education. Her parents Eddie Lowery and Docia Cummings Lowery proceeded her in death. Her father was a successful gentleman farmer and her mother taught school prior to starting a family.

According to family and friends, Jo Ann wore many hats, but the most important hat was that of mother and wife. She was not one to sit for long, because to her life was an adventure. Her motto was "Do It Now."

Jo Ann enjoyed teaching and working in the family business that she and her husband incorporated in 1980. Her passion was volunteering for civic, fraternal, charitable and political causes, serving on the Baltimore Heart Ball for over 10 years. In her later years she especially enjoyed reading, traveling, particularly in Europe … favorite country, Northern Italy.

She was a 46-year member of the world's largest fraternity, The Order of the Eastern Star, of which both men and women belong. She served for many years as a local officer, also serving the Maryland Grand Chapter as an officer and appointed grand representative (ambassador) to North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Arizona. Jo Ann was known for her innovative fundraising activities. Once she chaired a "Walk-A-Thon" inside the Historic Senator Theatre to benefit the American Heart Association. In 1987 she chaired the Towson Fourth of July Parade with over 100 units participating, also past presided of the Ladies of the Towson Elks.

Mrs. Scarborough was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William H. Scarborough, who passed Aug. 25, 2016. They were married 53 years.

She is survived by her precious daughter, Elisabeth Scarborough; brothers, Ernie, and Sonnie Ray Lowery of Pembroke, N.C., and the late Pat L. Holmes.

A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Towson, Maryland.