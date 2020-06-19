Joan Creech Baxley "Jo Ann" Floyd
JOAN "JO ANN" CREECH BAXLEY FLOYD

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Joan "Jo Ann" Creech Baxley Floyd, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020.

A native of Greene County, she was born March 2, 1925, to William Franklin and Vicey Mewborn Creech. Her birth mother died when she was about 3 months old and her father later married Maggie Hinnant Creech who was Joan's "Mama" and, according to Joan, she was the best mama anyone could have. Joan worked in the retail business most of her life, first at Collins Department Store, then as a co-owner of The Bargain Barn, and owner of The Big Wheel in downtown Lumberton.

She was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Lumberton for about 71 years, where she was the "Mama" of the church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, David E. Baxley and Roy Floyd; her infant twin daughters; and her siblings, William Titus Creech, Claude Creech, James Creech, Carl Creech, Franklin Creech, Edna Maraijko, Barbara Jean Pate, and Hazel Stallings.

She is survived by a brother, Nelson Creech of Snow Hill; a sister, Dorothy Pelletier of Stantonsburg; and a sister-in-law, Reba Creech of Snow Hill. She is also survived by her large family of nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly, and also her church family, along with many friends she had come in contact with through the years.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Cemetery with Rev. George Connor officiating.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
