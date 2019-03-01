JOAN FREEMAN RABON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Joan Freeman Rabon, 77, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born on Oct. 25, 1941, in Robeson County, to the late Robert "Red" Freeman and the late Mable McKenzie Freeman.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Stevens.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Rabon of the home; a daughter, Lisa Johnson of Lumberton; two brothers, Robert E. Freeman Jr. and Danny Mack Freeman, both of Lumberton; and a sister, Roslyn Walker of Ocean Isle Beach.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary with Dr. David Elks officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.