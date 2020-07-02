1/1
Joan Ray Gecovis
JOAN RAY GECOVIS

RED SPRINGS — Joan Ray Gecovis, 88, formerly of Red Springs, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's.

Joan was born on Aug. 31, 1932, in Fayetteville, the only daughter of Wade and Gladys Ray. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Walter Gecovis.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Gecovis Coleman (Jerry) of Lexington, South Carolina, and Mary Lou Gecovis Eldridge (Gary) of North Wilkesboro; by three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

Joan spent most of her adult life employed by First Union National Bank in Red Springs, and had spent her more than 20 years of retirement enjoying her family, feeding and watching birds, tending her flowers, and taking her daily walks.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private viewing by her immediate family at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, followed by a private burial next to her parents and her husband in Lafayette Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association, or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
