JOE GUYLON MONROE II
{ "" }
JOE GUYLON MONROE II

LUMBERTON — Mr. Joe Guylon Monroe II, 52, of Lumberton, went to be with his Heavenly Savior on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born in Robeson County on Dec. 26, 1967.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Guylon Monroe; his stepfather, Raymond Hasty; his paternal grandparents, J.F. and Freda Monroe; and his maternal grandparents, Earl and Annie Ruth West.

Mr. Monroe is survived by his mother, Barbara West Hasty of Lumberton; his wife, Lisa Ivey Monroe of the home; a son, Jordan Tyler Monroe of Raleigh; a daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Monroe of the home; and a half-brother, Gene Hasty (Pat) of Chadbourn.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at East Lumberton Baptist Church in Lumberton.

A funeral service will follow the visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at noon at East Lumberton Baptist Church in Lumberton, with Rev. Michael Bowen and Rev. Charles Brust officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Faith Mausoleum in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.


Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
