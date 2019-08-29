JOE "JK" KENNETH FISHER

ST. PAULS — Joe "JK" Kenneth Fisher, 84, of St. Pauls, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

He served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from Nov. 25, 1952, until July 16, 1973, receiving the Viet Nam Service Medal and the Viet Nam Campaign Medal, and retired as a chief radioman. He was also active with Great Marsh Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Brune Fisher; daughters, Kimberlee Fisher, and Karen Jeffers; a son, Kenneth Fisher; seven grandchildren; and many friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at Great Marsh Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Pauls.

Arrangements are by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.