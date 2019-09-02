JOE KENNETH FISHER

JOE KENNETH FISHER

ST. PAULS — Joe "JK" Kenneth Fisher, 84, of St. Pauls, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

He served on active duty in the United States Navy from Nov. 25, 1952, until July 16, 1973, receiving the Viet Nam Service Medal and the Viet Nam Campaign Medal and retired as a Chief Radio Man.

He was active with Great Marsh Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Brune Fisher; daughters, Kimberlee Fisher and Karen Jeffers; son, Kenneth Fisher; seveb grandchildren and many friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept., 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Great Marsh Baptist Church in St. Pauls. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in The Robesonian from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
