JOHANNA FAYE CUMMINGS MOORE

PROSPECT — Mrs. Johanna Faye Cummings Moore, 58, of W.L. Moore Road, Prospect, took her flight to her heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Mrs. Johanna leaves to cherish her memory, her loving devoted husband of 40 years, Mr. Luther Byron "Shorty" Moore; and five children, Ryan Camille Moore, Landon Everette (Crystal) Moore, Hannah Fae Moore, Luther Elias "Luke" Moore, and Quentin O'Bryan Moore.

The visitation will be Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and the funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, 3929 Missouri Road, Maxton.