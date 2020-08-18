1/1
John Alexander Dance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN ALEXANDER DANCE

WILMINGTON — John Alexander Dance, 29, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Zachary Alexander Dance; his mother, Linda Oxendine Dance; his father, John Gary Dance (Wilhelmenia); his sister, Sarah Catherine Dance; his grandmothers, Edna Mercer Dance and Beatrice Bolin Oxendine; and his son's mother, Jamie Sawyer.

John Alex was self-employed as a maintenance technician and an auto mechanic. He attended E.A Laney High School and Cape Fear Community College.

He adored his son and was very close to his Grandma Edna. He loved making people laugh, playing video games and playing his guitar. As a boy, he was passionate about trains, particularly steam locomotives.

He was cremated on Friday, Aug. 14 at Andrews Mortuary in Wilmington after a private ceremony attended by his immediate family.

An obituary, with a slide show of pictures, where condolences can be expressed, will be posted on www.andrewsmortuary.com in the coming days.

The family is sincerely grateful for your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Wilmington Health Access for Teens of Coastal Horizons, 4005 Oleander Dr., Wilmington, N.C. 28403



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved