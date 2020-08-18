JOHN ALEXANDER DANCE

WILMINGTON — John Alexander Dance, 29, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Zachary Alexander Dance; his mother, Linda Oxendine Dance; his father, John Gary Dance (Wilhelmenia); his sister, Sarah Catherine Dance; his grandmothers, Edna Mercer Dance and Beatrice Bolin Oxendine; and his son's mother, Jamie Sawyer.

John Alex was self-employed as a maintenance technician and an auto mechanic. He attended E.A Laney High School and Cape Fear Community College.

He adored his son and was very close to his Grandma Edna. He loved making people laugh, playing video games and playing his guitar. As a boy, he was passionate about trains, particularly steam locomotives.

He was cremated on Friday, Aug. 14 at Andrews Mortuary in Wilmington after a private ceremony attended by his immediate family.

An obituary, with a slide show of pictures, where condolences can be expressed, will be posted on www.andrewsmortuary.com in the coming days.

The family is sincerely grateful for your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Wilmington Health Access for Teens of Coastal Horizons, 4005 Oleander Dr., Wilmington, N.C. 28403