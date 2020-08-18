1/1
John Alexander Dance
1991 - 2020
JOHN ALEXANDER DANCE

WILMINGTON — John Alexander Dance, 29, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Zachary Alexander Dance; his mother, Linda Oxendine Dance; his father, John Gary Dance (Wilhelmenia); his sister, Sarah Catherine Dance; his grandmothers, Edna Mercer Dance and Beatrice Bolin Oxendine; and his son's mother, Jamie Sawyer.

John Alex was self-employed as a maintenance technician and an auto mechanic. He attended E.A Laney High School and Cape Fear Community College.

He adored his son and was very close to his Grandma Edna. He loved making people laugh, playing video games and playing his guitar. As a boy, he was passionate about trains, particularly steam locomotives.

He was cremated on Friday, Aug. 14 at Andrews Mortuary in Wilmington after a private ceremony attended by his immediate family.

An obituary, with a slide show of pictures, where condolences can be expressed, will be posted on www.andrewsmortuary.com in the coming days.

The family is sincerely grateful for your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Wilmington Health Access for Teens of Coastal Horizons, 4005 Oleander Dr., Wilmington, N.C. 28403



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
Linda, there are no words that can adequately express my sympathy for the loss of your son. My heart is with you and your family as you navigate through your grief. Much love.
Heather
Friend
August 18, 2020
I'll always love you Bro
Bryan Griffiths
Family
August 18, 2020
Linda, I can not find the words to express my deepest sympathy. I can’t image the hurt of loosing a child. My heart aches for you. Give Zack a great big hug and please know you and your family will continue to be in my prayers.
Janet Fant
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Linda there are no words to express how very sorry I am about the loss of your son. Just know that you and that precious grandson and the rest of your family are in my prayers!
August 18, 2020
Alex was an amazing man and and an amazing father. His memory is a blessing to everyone who knew him.
Maegan Rutledge
Family
August 17, 2020
He was a kind soul with a big heart always smiling sadly missed .
Maryanne Marion
Family
August 17, 2020
It's really difficult to say good bye to alex. He was part of our family for the longest time and it was nice to get know him through out these years. I have a wonderful little grandson because of him. Love ya and will miss you bunches alex.
Laurie Brown
Family
August 17, 2020
My heart breaks for your loss...I can’t even imagine. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. ❤
Marguerite Girard
Friend
August 17, 2020
I remember when my son brought you home to meet us. You and Bryan were up all night hanging out....I watched you and my son and nieces and all your friends grow up.
You and Bryan got to hold each other's sons.
You became a fixture,a part of our family.
You are sorely missed Alex...you were a brother to Bryan...he is so lost without you.
My deepest condolences to your family and friends.
Love always aunt candy
Candy Griffiths
Family
August 17, 2020
Dance called me his second mom, he grew up with my boys and a regular at my house. He was such a beautiful soul and so respectful! It was a honor to know him and I know him and my son Aaron are together in heaven now. Fly high sweet Dance you will always be rememberd and loved!
Teresa Parish
Friend
August 17, 2020
Rest easy Alex. You will be missed. Watch over your baby boy, guide and protect him.
Heather Webber
Friend
August 16, 2020
Linda, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! God BLESS!

Renae Hinnant Fountain
Renae Fountain
August 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I’m shocked and saddened by Alex’s passing. Remembering the short time I was able to provide a room. He cooked us some great breakfasts and we had some good talks. I pray he has found peace and rest in a better place.
Wanda Mays
Family
August 16, 2020
John was one of the few people that I've ever met that could always manage to put a smile on my face after a tough day at work. He always had that easy going lackadaisical attitude that seeped into your pours even when you didn't want or think it could. I worked with and knew John only a short time, but in that time we became friends and I would like to even imagine something more along the lines of family. He was a hard working man and lived a rough life, but he never complained and always had that unique smile of his on his silly face...I'm gonna miss you brother and your infectious personality. We are at a true loss at your passing. I only wish that more people were like you and had your unique and wonderful qualities because the world would surely be a better place. I wish I would of gotten more time to spend with you as I'm sure your family and other loved ones do, but I'll have to take comfort just in knowing that wherever you are, I'm sure you're putting smiles on the faces around you...I'm at a loss because not every day I get to meet a man, friend,....brother as the likes of you....stay smilin my friend...love and hugs to you and your family in their time of grief and need.....always.....Kenny B.
Kenneth Bucksbee
Friend
