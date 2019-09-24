JOHN ALLEN MCKEITHAN SR.

TAR HEEL — Mr. John Allen McKeithan Sr., 74, of Tar Heel, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Robeson County on Dec. 15, 1944, to the late John Dee McKeithan and Sallie Cashwell McKeithan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later retired from Walmart.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Cooke McKeithan of the home; his son, John Allen McKeithan Jr. and wife, Lannee, of Tar Heel; a brother, Paul McKeithan and wife, Brenda, of Cary; a sister, Betty Jo Jones and husband, Jimmy, of Boardman; and his little buddy, Andrew Davis of Westminster, S.C.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 5089 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Meadows officiating.

Burial will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens, 3720 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.