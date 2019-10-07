JOHN C. LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mr. John C. Locklear, "Texan," 87, of Lumberton, was born to the late Russell and Leola Locklear, and he departed this life on Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, retired farmer, an avid hunter, fisherman and a servant for God at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Mr. Locklear is preceded in death by his wife, Essie T. Locklear; and two sisters, Mary Jane Scott, and Lucy Huggins.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories five children, Zula Flowers, and Harold Carter (Paula) of St. Pauls, and Carlene Jones (Jackie), Polly Locklear and Carlie Locklear (Mesca), all of Lumberton; four brothers, Rev. Lloyd Locklear of Michigan, Delton Locklear of Baltimore, and Bobby Locklear and Dewayne Locklear of Lumberton; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

A special thanks to Liberty Hospice Care and a grandson, Karl, who lived in the home.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial with military honors provided by Robeson County Honor Guard will follow in the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.