JOHN C. MCMILLANLUMBERTON — John C. McMillan, 76, a native of Lumberton, died recently in Killeen, Texas. He was the son of the late James McMillan and the late Carrie Richardson McMillan. McMillan attended J.H. Hayswood High School and played on the football team and was a former research assistant with Reynolds aluminum and metal company in Richmond, Virginia. Funeral arrangements are pending, and call McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton for additional information.



