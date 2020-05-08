John C. McMillan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN C. MCMILLANLUMBERTON — John C. McMillan, 76, a native of Lumberton, died recently in Killeen, Texas. He was the son of the late James McMillan and the late Carrie Richardson McMillan. McMillan attended J.H. Hayswood High School and played on the football team and was a former research assistant with Reynolds aluminum and metal company in Richmond, Virginia. Funeral arrangements are pending, and call McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton for additional information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan Funeral Home
1980 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Lumberton, NC 28359
(910) 739-3735
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved