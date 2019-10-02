JOHN CLARENCE EDENS

LAURINBURG — John Clarence Edens, 93, of Laurinburg, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was born on the family farm near Rowland, N.C.,on July 23, 1926. to Carl Corprew and Myrtle Ward Edens.

John Clarence Edens is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jean Caveness Edens; his children, John Richard Edens (Jill), Brenda Edens Kerr (Alan), Alan Thomas Edens (Claudia); a sister Catherine Edens Watkins (Fred); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother Carl Corprew Eden, Jr. and his sister Doris Edens Henderson Bartlett.

He served in the Navy during World War II and graduated in 1950 from Duke University with a BA degree in Business Administration. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at Centenary Memorial United Methodist Churc, at 2585 N.C. 130 East, Rowland, N.C., at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centenary Memorial Association, c/o Alan Edens, 128 Barnes Spring Ct., Cary, N.C., 27519, or to Rex Healthcare Foundation, 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325, Raleigh, N.C.,, 27607. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Rowland.