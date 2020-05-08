JOHN "JOHNNY" DAVID BRANCHSHALLOTTE — John (Johnny) David Branch, 62, passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on May 6, 2020. Johnny was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia, and lived his childhood in Lumberton. He was born on Dec. 25, 1957, to Alex Branch (deceased) and beloved mother, Margaret Ann Branch (Baxley) of Lumberton. He was loved profoundly by his wife, Tracy Branch, married Sept. 3, 2011, in Ocean Isle Beach. Johnny is survived by his loving stepson, Jerry Raymond III and his wife, Ashley, of Dothan, Alabama; and stepdaughter and step-grandchildren, Drew, Logan, and Shelby of Florida. Johnny is survived by his brother, Alex Branch Jr., and his wife, Kimberly, and their child, Josh, and great niece, Aubreigh of Lumberton; cousin, W.T. Powers and his wife, Caryl, their children, Ashley Powers (daughters, Grace and Hailey), Caleb and his wife, Jennifer, (son, George), all of Lumberton. Johnny retired after 37 years of service from Duke Energy (Progress Energy/Carolina Power & Light). He was loved by many, many friends and co-workers, they were his extended family. Johnny loved classic cars, golf and throwing bags with dear friends. Due to current restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE make donations in John Branch's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.shallottefunerals.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service Shallotte.
Published in The Robesonian from May 8 to May 9, 2020.