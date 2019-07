JOHN DAVID MURPHY

FAIRMONT — John David Murphy, 60, died on July 23, 2019 at Southeastern Health.

John had a passion for loving and taking care of his family, riding his motorcycle and baking.

The funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Hills Chapel located 302 N. Main St. in Fairmont.

Arrangements under the direction of Hill's Funeral Home.