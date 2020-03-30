JOHN GORDON AMMONS

RED SPRINGS — John Gordon Ammons, of Red Springs, was born on Monday, Aug. 6, 1928, and departed this life on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lumberton Health and Rehab, completing his journey of 91 years.

Mr. Ammons was preceded in death by his parents, John Willis and Cleo Patricia Adams Ammons; three brothers, Dallas Ammons, Turner Ammons and Milton Clement; and a sister, Billie Hartley.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He was also an avid fan of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. Before retirement, he worked in the banking industry as a mortgage broker. John was a member of Red Springs Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hudgins Ammons of the home; a stepdaughter, Elaine Hudgins of the home; and stepson, Jerry C. Hudgins of California. Mr. Ammons is also survived by a host of nephews and nieces.

A private graveside service was held Monday at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Lumberton.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.