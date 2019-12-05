JOHN JOSEPH BURNS

LUMBERTON — Mr. John Joseph Burns, 28, of 5151 N.C. 74, Lumberton, was born June 28, 1991, and peacefully departed his life to be with Jesus on Dec. 3, 2019. He worked with Phoenix Spirit Group, LLC.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Burns.

John is survived by his mother, Sandra Burns; his children, Kyrah, and Kayleigh Burns; two sisters, Avie Suzette Lowery (Greg), and Cassandra Jo Chavis (Chad); two nieces, Jordyn Lowery and Riley Chavis; a nephew, Joshua Chavis; his girlfriend, Katilynn Hunt; and a special uncle, Jimmy Blue.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Ray Burns, Rev. Jerel Brewer, Rev. Cory Scott and Rev. Neil Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.