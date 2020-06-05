John Joseph Lyman Jr.
JOHN JOSEPH LYMAN JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. John Joseph Lyman Jr. was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts, and died on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Lumberton.

He grew up in East Boston, Massachusetts. In 1966, he graduated East Boston High School. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from August 1966 to August 1968. He worked as a boilerman aboard the Henley. After his return from the Navy, he started his career as in iron worker. His loves were baseball, playing music in his many bands and being around his family and many friends.

He was the loving son of John J. Lyman Sr. and Mildred (Bucherri); a loving husband to Dorothy (Quirk); and a loving father to John Lyman and his partner, Barbara Druzyani, Christopher Lyman and wife, Laura. He was "Papa" to Victoria, 22, Samantha, 19, Mikey, 17, Anthony, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Lillian, 10.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol Terriciano and her late husband, Butchie, Helen Lyman and Kathleen Principe and her husband, Richard; and his brother, Michael Lyman. He is also survived by his life companion, Joanne Tuttle; late son, Zoilo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be determined and announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

