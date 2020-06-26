JOHN KENNETH "JK" BRINGLE SR.

WOODLEAF — John Kenneth (JK) Bringle Sr., 88, of Woodleaf, went home to be with the Lord, June 23, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

He celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary in heaven with his wife Helen Wetmore, whom he married on June 23, 1950. He was born on Aug. 11, 1931, to Lester Lee and Beulah Pierce Bringle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his son, John Kenneth (Ken) Bringle Jr.; his brother, Elwood Bringle; his sisters, Patti B. Fink, and Anne B. Cornatzer; and his brother-in-law, William "Bill" Wetmore.

JK was an active member of Unity Presbyterian Church as long as his health allowed. He loved golfing and traveling. He was always helping out with church or Civitan club activities. He hauled many loads of tomatoes and other produce for Wetmore Farms after his retirement, getting up at 3 a.m. so that it was at the market on time.

JK and Helen moved to Lumberton in 1964, where they lived and worked for 37 years, returning to their former home on the farm at Woodleaf.

JK is survived by his daughters, Kay Bringle, and Judy B. Gullatte (Ed); grandchildren, Renee Powers (David), Courtney Blackmon (Tony), Jonathan Khan (Marta), Lauren G. Donovan (Brian), Blake Gullatte, Hillary G. Wolf (Adam), and Trae Kinlaw (Ali); great-grandchildren, Dustin Grice, Hannah Grice, Alley and Markus Khan, Emma and Kendall Powers, Jordan and Lily Blackmon, Eleanor, Jack and Charlie Donovan, and Oliver Wolf.; his brother-in-law, Bob (Julia) Wetmore; and sister-in-law, Nancy Wetmore. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who will miss him very much.

Memorials may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church Property Improvement Fund, P.O. Box 28, Woodleaf, N.C. 27054.

Private services will be held at Unity Presbyterian Church, Woodleaf, at a later date.

